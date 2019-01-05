Lake Wales Man Charged With Murdering His Ex-Girlfriend In Haines City Shooting Early Saturday Morning

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning domestic violence related homicide





At approximately 01:15 a.m. this morning, deputies responded to 373 Melbourn Drive, Sweetwater Golf and Tennis Community, near Haines City to a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they found 60-year-old David Murdock of Lake Wales sitting outside the front of the residence. He was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was located near Murdock in the driveway.

Deputies discovered 66-year-old Sandra Andrews (the resident at 373 Melbourn Drive) on the front screened porch of the residence. She had an apparent gunshot wound to the face. She told deputies that “David” shot her. Ms. Andrews was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to survive. 56-year-old Lisa Bunce of Lake Wales (and recently Ohio) was located in the closet of a bedroom inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was deceased.

Murdock’s truck, a gray 2013 Dodge pickup was parked directly in front of the victim’s residence.

According to interviews with friends, Ms. Bunce had a previous troubled relationship with Murdock that had ended in December of 2017, and then she moved to Ohio. Ms. Bunce recently travelled to Florida after Christmas to visit friends, including Ms. Andrews; Ms. Bunce was to return to Ohio on January 8. According to a friend, Murdock tried calling Ms. Andrews twice earlier Friday but she did not answer. Ms. Bunce blocked Murdock’s number so he could not contact her. The friend told deputies that Ms. Bunce previously told her that Murdock had threatened violence against her in the past.

“Murdock told us he had to get rid of the Devil’ as an excuse for his actions. Lots of people blame the Devil for their misdeeds, but it takes a person to pull a trigger. We are going to hold Murdock accountable for murdering his ex-girlfriend and trying to kill another woman.” Grady Judd, Sheriff

David Murdock has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Armed Burglary with Assault/Battery, and Shooting into a Building. He will be held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.