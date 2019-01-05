Winter Haven Woman Facing Second Degree Attempted Murder Charges After Allegedly Shooting Into A Car During Road Rage Incident

Winter Haven, Florida – A 34 year old Winter Haven woman allegedly fired a bullet into a car as it was leaving the scene of a road rage incident. This according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office put the driver and passenger’s lives in danger. The incident occurred on December 15, 2018 near the intersection of 5th St. and Lake Alfred Rd. Here is a long excerpt from the arrest affidavit:





“On 12/15/2018, I Det. Jones was contacted by supervision to respond to the above location to assist patrol with a Shooting/Throwing a Deadly Missile. Upon arrival on scene, I made contact with Deputy Sheriff Carvajal #8507, who provided me with details regarding the incident. Carvajal advised me that he made contact with the victim’s, Javier Valle (passenger) and Nashalie Barrientos (driver). Carvajal stated the victims were traveling northbound on Lake Alfred Rd. The victim then veered her vehicle to the left to make a U-Turn, however, she noticed a black in color vehicle exiting from the Carefree Cove Subdivision pulled out in front of her vehicle while she was attempting to make a U-turn. Both now are heading southbound on Lake Alfred Rd. The victim’s states the suspect vehicle then pulled up next to them while they were traveling southbound and threw object at their vehicle while both vehicle’s where still in motion.

The victim’s attempted to make a right hand turn to return to their residence, at which point the suspect cut off the victim’s vehicle at the intersection 5th Street and Lake Alfred Rd, by placing the suspect vehicle in front of the victims vehicle. The suspect, stepped out her vehicle and began to get in a verbal altercation with both victims. The suspect was described to be a black female, approx. 5 foot 7 and heavy set. The victim began to drive toward her residence on 5th Street while the suspect was still standing in the middle of the roadway, at which point the suspect fired a gunshot, striking the rear window of the victim’s vehicle. The projectile was located lodged in the arm rest of the center console. A shell casing was located at the intersection of 5th Street/ Lake Alfred Road. Crime Scene.

I Detective Jones conducted taped statements with both victims, and an Intel bulletin will be generated with the details of the case. I responded to the Carefree Cove Subdivision and surrounding neighborhoods in attempt to locate a black in color four-door car possibly an older model Ford Fusion or a Honda Civic. The search led to negative results.

On 12/17/18, Ebony Davis called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Communication Section (Dispatch), advising she was involved in a road rage incident that ended with her shooting towards an occupied vehicle. Davis advised she will be at the Dairy Queen on Havendale Blvd, Winter Haven Fl.”



“Post Miranda interview:

Davis stated she was involved in a road rage incident on 12/15/18. Davis stated she was exiting Carefree Cove Subdivision after she pick up her kids from her mother law house who live inside the Carefree Cove Subdivision. Davis stated she was attempting cross the highway to make a left hand turn to head southbound on Lake Alfred Road. While making a left and turn she pulled out in front of another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle of the second vehicle was driven by Nathalie Barrientos and the passenger Javier Valle. Davis said both was traveling southbound on when the both began to attempt to run each other of the roadway. Davis stated she observed the victim Nashalie throw an unknown object at her vehicle. Davis advised me when she observed she object hit her car it made her very upset because her kids were in the vehicle with her. Davis stated she observed the victim vehicle make a left hand onto 5th street off Lake Alfred Road. Davis then cut the victims vehicle off at the intersection of 5th Street and Lake Alfred Rd, by placing the her vehicle in front of the victim’s vehicle. Davis the stepped out her vehicle and began to get in a verbal altercation with both victims. Davis said the victim told her at that’s how people get killed from road rage.

Davis said Barrientos searching the floorboard of her vehicle looking which made her think she was searching for a gun, but never saw a gun in the victim vehicle. Davis stated after the verbal altercation the victim drove off east on 5th St, but in the processes the victim ran over her foot, at which point she retrieved her hand gun and fired a gunshot, striking the rear window of the victim’s vehicle. The projectile was located lodged in the arm rest of the center console. A shell casing was located at the intersection of 5th Street/ Lake Alfred Road.

It should be noted prior to make contact with Davis I retrieved surveillance video from a surrounding business, which captured Davis firing a round into the victim’s vehicle.

Through my investigation I determined probable cause to arrest Davis for Shooting into an occupied vehicle and Attempted Murder.”

Davis was arrested and charged initially with 2 counts attempted 1st Degree Murder and 1 count of Shooting Into An Occupied Vehicle. On January 3rd the district attorneys office merged 1 count of 1st Degree Murder & 1 count of Shooting Into An Occupied Vehicle. The district attorney’s office is only filing a Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charge against Davis. At the time this article Davis was not provided with bond and is awaiting a January 22, 2o19 court date.