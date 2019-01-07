Cypresswood Golf and Country Club in Winter Haven

By Allison Williams





Photos provided by Bob Schade

Cypresswood Golf and Country Club is and 18-hole parkland golf course located right in Winter Haven that has been operating since 1974. Bob Schade, Golf Professional, has been with Cypresswood for more than 32 years. He started working there when he was just a young boy as a cart attendant and has worked his way up over the years. He has been the Golf Professional since 1991.

Schade has always had an interest in golf. His family moved to Winter Haven when he was in 9th grade and he continued his passion right here in Florida.

“I started playing when I was 12, turned pro at 19 and have been in the business for more than 30 years,” Schade said. He also has 28 years of teaching experience.

With his many years of teaching people about the sport of golf, he has learned a technique that works well with his students.

“As with most teachers, I had an idea what I wanted each student to do. Good grip, good setup, good posture and a good start to their back swing. I quickly found out that almost all golfers with any kind of experience interpret those instructions in different ways. The skill I had to learn is to figure out a way for the individual student to be successful. That sounds simple but it is a different challenge for each student. Each of them has different learning patterns. Some have to be told, some shown and others have to be moved through a particular drill or exercise in order for the student to understand. At the end of each lesson, I want each student to be better in some way. A better way to execute a shot, a simpler way to swing the golf club or just a practice plan outlining a route to success.”

After teaching over 15,000 lessons, Schade feels confident in his ability to successfully teach. He continues to teach and also learn from other teachers and coaches out there.

Cypresswood has a ton to offer the public.

“It is an 18 hole parkland golf course with a fully grassed driving range, putting

green and short game area,” Schade said. “The clubhouse has a fully stocked pro shop, thriving restaurant and banquet space for up to 250 people.”

With Cypresswood being around for so long, it has surely grown over the years. Back in 1974, it only had a few homes on its property. Today, there are 1,061 units on property.

The many years of success and growth come from the residents, customers and employees. With all of these people working together each and every day, Cypresswood can only become better.

Schade believes in providing customers with what he says is “a friendly, fair test of golf that provides hours and hours of enjoyment.”

Cypresswood offers plenty of entertainment as well on top of the golf.

“Cypresswood is always hosting great parties, golf tournaments and other events,” Schade said. “We are in that business. We have events in the clubhouse every day and book new events almost every day. If you haven’t yet, you must experience

Cypresswood!”

Schade added, “Cypresswood is located on State Road 542 (Dundee Road) in Winter Haven. We are about 1/4 mile west of US 27. You can reach us by telephone at

863-324-6174, by email at [email protected] or our website

www.cypresswoodcc.com. We are very active on Social Media, please check us out!”

Facebook:

cypresswoodcc

Instagram:

CypresswoodGolfCourse

Address:

1099 Clubhouse Road

Winter Haven, FL 33884