Meet Big Name Stars At Inagural Central Florida Comic Con In Lakeland

by James Coulter





San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), as one of the largest multi-genre entertainment events in the country, is considered to be the mecca of nerd culture. Thousands of comic book and sci-fi fans flock there in pilgrimage each year to express their devotion to their favorite media.

The bad news is that not everyone die-hard fan has the time or money to travel out to California each year. The good news is that Central Florida residents can experience the next best thing with the very first Central Florida Comic Con (CFCC) in Lakeland on January 19 and 20.

To be hosted within the spacious facility of the RP Funding Center, this inagural event will allow thousands of fans to congregate together and share their love of all things nerdy and geeky, including comic books, video games, sci-fi, and fantasy.

Highlighting the inagural CFCC this year will be nearly a dozen big name celebrities of movies, television, and comic books, including such notable stars as:

George Lowe. A Lakeland local and television actor who voiced the titular Space Ghost on “Space Ghost: Coast To Coast”

Ben Penrod, the promoter of CFCC, has been a fan of all things nerd culture since he started reading comic books at age 13 and later selling them as an adult at comic book conventions across the country.

His love for comic books and visiting comic book conventions would allow him the privilege of starting several conventions of his own, including Awesome Con in Orlando.

Having helped host and organize such shows in Maryland and Washington D.C.. He decided to help create a similar experience in Central Florida that was further away from the larger crowds of Orlando and Tampa.

“This is a fun fair festival atmosphere all centered around being a fan of the world of superheroes and sci-fi fantasy pop culture,” he said. “Since I have lived in Central Florida, it is something I have wanted to do since I first moved out here a few years ago.”

Penrod is especially excited to host this year’s inagural event, as not only is it being hosted in a new location, but also features various celebrity guests, panels, and other planned shows that are sure to please die-hard fans such as himself.

“It is a whole lot of fun, and it is a way to get into a whole different enviroment with people who love the same things that you like and to really celebrate the culture that has grown around the world of superheroes and pop culture, sci-fi, and fantasy,” he said.

Central Florida Comic Con will be hosted on January 19 and 20 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, located at 701 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL 33815.

For more information, visit their website at: https://www.centralfloridacomiccon.com/