Registration Open for Greater Winter Haven Youth Baseball League

Open registration is currently taking place for the Greater Winter Haven Youth Baseball (GWHYB) League.





Be sure to register your child before the deadline on February 1. Games will be played in the league starting February 23 through May 10.

Games will always be played on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. (evenings).

Once you register your child, a uniform shirt as well as a baseball cap will be included. Baseball pants are not included.

Baseball practice is scheduled to begin starting the second week of February.

Visit for more information:

http://gwhyb.website.siplay.com/Site/Home/Id/27739

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GWHYB/

To register in person, appointments are necessary. Email to schedule an appointment:

[email protected]

Phone:

(863) 268-8278