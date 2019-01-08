Dailyridge.com

, / 127 0

Miss Winter Haven Softball

Sports Winter Haven WINTER HAVEN BUSINESS Winter Haven News Winter Haven TRAFFIC
SHARE
Home Sports Miss Winter Haven Softball

Registration is ongoing for the Miss Winter Haven Softball League.


Register your child at the ball field located at 50 Coleman Road, Winter Haven.

 

Days to register:

Jan. 8: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 10: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 12: 10:00-3:00 p.m.

Jan 15: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 17: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 19: 10:00-3:00 p.m.

Jan 22: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 24: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 26: 10:00-3:00 p.m.

Online registration is also available:

https://www.leaguelineup.com/formpreview.asp?url=mwhsfast&formID=93926

Games will be played once or twice a week. Jerseys and socks will be provided. Parents are responsible for black pants or shorts.

Games will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Friday nights at 6:00 or 7:30 p.m.

Contact Joey Yeako for more information

Cost:

6 and under T-ball: $50

8 and under Coach Pitch: $70 *There will be a $5 discount for siblings

10 and under, 12 and under, and 16 and under: $80 *There will be a $5 discount for siblings

 

Phone: 863-651-1400

FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN