Registration is ongoing for the Miss Winter Haven Softball League.





Register your child at the ball field located at 50 Coleman Road, Winter Haven.

Days to register:

Jan. 8: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 10: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 12: 10:00-3:00 p.m.

Jan 15: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 17: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 19: 10:00-3:00 p.m.

Jan 22: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 24: 6:00 -8:00 p.m.

Jan 26: 10:00-3:00 p.m.

Online registration is also available:

https://www.leaguelineup.com/formpreview.asp?url=mwhsfast&formID=93926

Games will be played once or twice a week. Jerseys and socks will be provided. Parents are responsible for black pants or shorts.

Games will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Friday nights at 6:00 or 7:30 p.m.

Contact Joey Yeako for more information

Cost:

6 and under T-ball: $50

8 and under Coach Pitch: $70 *There will be a $5 discount for siblings

10 and under, 12 and under, and 16 and under: $80 *There will be a $5 discount for siblings

Phone: 863-651-1400