Semi Driver Critically Injured In Eagle Lake Crash

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

On 01/08/2019, at approximately 1035 hours, PCSO received a 911 call regarding a semi versus dump truck crash on US 17 at Eagle Avenue, in Eagle Lake. Upon arrival, the driver of the semi, 33-year-old Joel Pedroso of Clewiston, was found partially ejected and suffering from serious injuries. He was flown to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. The driver of the dump truck, 44-year-old Daniel Lee Kiefer of Lakeland, suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.





Northbound US 17 was totally blocked, requiring traffic to be routed around the scene.

Evidence and witness statements indicate that a black 1993 Peterbuilt semi-truck pulling a tank trailer, was westbound on Eagle Avenue approaching the intersection with US 17. At the same time, a 2014 blue Dump Truck belonging to Transphos of Mulberry was northbound on US 17 in the right (outside) lane. As the dump truck approached the traffic light at the intersection with Eagle Avenue, the light turned from red to green. The semi appears to have ran the red light on Eagle Avenue, proceeding into the intersection and into the path of the dump truck. The dump truck struck the semi on the left side near the front tire with its front end. The impact caused the semi to be re-directed 90 degrees to the north and onto the east edge of the roadway and sidewalk. The dump truck rotated 90 degrees clockwise flipping onto its left side. It came to final rest just north of the intersection, blocking both the middle and inside lanes. The dump truck was loaded with dirt, which spilled onto the roadway. The semi tank was empty and headed to the Port of Tampa to pick up a load.

Impairment and distracted driving are not initially suspected on the part either driver, but further investigation will be conducted in order to make a final determination. Speed and violation of right of way are believed to be factors for Pedroso. The investigation is ongoing, with citations or charges pending.

US 17 northbound was closed for approximately 5 hours, primarily for clean-up of the spilled load, diesel fuel, an