Arnold Jenkins / February 22, 1931 – January 06, 2019 / OBITUARY

Arnold Jenkins February 22, 1931 – January 06, 2019 ARNOLD’S OBITUARY Arnold D. Jenkins, 87, of Lake Wales, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Lake Wales Medical Center. He was born February 22, 1931 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Harold B. and Mabel F. (Smith) Jenkins. He served his country during […]

