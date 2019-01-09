Dailyridge.com

Home Polkobits Frances Wierzbicki / October 03, 1922 – January 05, 2019 / OBITUARY

Frances Wierzbicki / October 03, 1922 – January 05, 2019 / OBITUARY

Polkobits
SHARE
, / 37 0

Frances Wierzbicki October 03, 1922 – January 05, 2019 FRANCES’ OBITUARY Frances T. Wierzbicki, 96 Frances T. Wierzbicki of Indian Lake Estates, Florida passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Grace Healthcare. She was born October 3, 1922 in Yonkers, New York to the late John A. and Mary (Mihaley) Balint. She was an Administrative […]
POLKOBITS


FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN