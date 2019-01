Steven D ” Redwood” Wilson / December 06, 1950 – January 05, 2019 / OBITUARY

Steven D ” Redwood” Wilson December 06, 1950 – January 05, 2019 STEVEN’S OBITUARY Steven D. “Redwood” Wilson, 68, of Babson Park, Florida passed away Sunday, January 5, 2019 in Lake Wales. He was born December 6, 1950 in Bartow, Florida to the late David E. and Doris M. (Tucker) Wilson, and he has […]

