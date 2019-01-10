SR 60 in Mulberry Closed Due to Structure/Chemical Fire at a Business



TRAFFIC UPDATE: State Road 60 in Mulberry is open to traffic at this time.

Original Release:





TRAFFIC ADVISORY: PCSO is assisting Polk County Fire Rescue with traffic control in Mulberry as they battle a structure/chemical fire at a business, and as a result all of State Road 60 between SR 37 and Nichols Road is shut down until further notice.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The roadway in that area is anticipated to be shut down for a few hours.

We will bring you more when it becomes available.