Your CBD Store In Lakeland Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Two years ago, Tony Bryan wanted to use something to help treat his knee pain and alleviate his stress and anxiety, but he did not want to use opioids at the risk of becoming yet another victim of the opioid crisis.

Preferring a more natural remedy, he began using cannabidiol (CBD). So effectively did CBD alleviate his pain and stress that he wanted to share the product with others by opening his own store.

“I decided that many people may find benefit from knowing about the product,” he said.

He opened that very store in Lakeland last November, and it recently celebrated its grand opening during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Lakeland Mayor Bill Muntz, along with members of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. This was the first ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber this year, and the first one hosted by the new Chamber Chair, Michelle Ledford.

“We are so thrilled to have you come, not only from the standpoint of opening the store, but also because you are a new family in Lakeland as well,” Mayor Muntz said. “We are extremely supportive of new businesses openings and this is an opportunity for you to call us when you need support.”

Your CBD Store Lakeland, true to its name, is a retail store that sells products containing CBD, a phytocannabinoid derived from industrial hemp. While industrial hemp is a variety of cannabis, it does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabinoid containing psychoactive ingredients that causes the intoxicating “high” and addictiveness of marijuana.

None of the products within Your CBD Store Lakeland contain any THC, as the commercial sale of THC products is federally prohibited by federal law. The store only sells products with CBD, which has the THC removed during extraction, and thus contains zero psychoactive ingredients. What results is a compound that offers “health without the high.”

“There is not one product in our store that can get you high,” Bryan said. “There are no psychoactive particles, and it is the beneficial part of the industrial hemp plant, and it gives you relief from inflammation.”

The Lakeland store is one of a nationwide chain with 70 stores across the country, selling a variety of CBD products including extracts and edibles such as gummy candies, cookie and brownie mixes, and even dog food.

The CBD within these products are legal to purchase without a doctor’s prescription or State ID. Anyone can enter the store and purchase any of the products.

“You can eat it at church, in the courtroom, you can even share one with the judge if you want,” Bryan said.

Being made from the beneficial part of the industrial hemp plant, the CBD within these products help provide relief from inflammation, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and many other physical ailments.

Upon stepping into the spa-like setting of the boutique, one can watch a television screen showcasing the video testimonials of countless customers who have alleviated their own ailments because of these CBD products.

One woman was unable to bend her finger due to her severe arthritis until she started taking CBD. Another elderly gentleman had worked his calves so sore that it pained him to walk, but after applying CBD cream to them, he was feeling much better in 15 minutes.

One Facebook reviewer commented on the overall soothing atmosphere of this local store and the knowledgeability of its staff members.

“I walked in and it felt like a spa, tranquil and chill,” he said. “Lots of different products and very informative. I will be back!”

Bryan had previously been in retail for 15 years. Having originally been born and raised in Florida, he decided to open this store upon moving with his family from Alabama.

“I am originally from Florida, and I wanted to be back home in the Sunshine State,” he said. “I love Lakeland because it is a big city with a small town feel.”

He currently runs the store with his manager, Kevin Warren, and they hope that their business continues to thrive while sharing the message about the benefits of CBD. It helped him, and he hopes it helps others.

“We’d like to spread the good news and educate people about the difference between marijuana and industrial hemp, and we want to give people the health without the high,” he said. “People are really enjoying the benefits of the product…and we want to get the name of the brand out there to people who are just as much in need.”

Your CBD Store Lakeland is located at 3145 S FL Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, call 863-937-3195, or visit their website at https://cbdrx4u.com/find-us/florida/lakeland