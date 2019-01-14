Grillsmith Celebrates Remodeling With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Old customers of Grillsmith in Lakeland will discover a more modern, contemporary style to the newly remodeled resturant, while new customers will discover an upscale eatery that offers new twists on old classic American food.

Grillsmith in Lakeland recently underwent massive renovations to its building, with everything from the tables and walls to the light fixtures and paint scheme receiving a much-needed facelift.

The newly remodeled resturant now offers a more contemporary, modern setting, accentuating the upscale quality of the resturant while maintaining the comfortable atmosphere that make customers feel at home, explained Brian Key, General Manager.

“We wanted more of a modern look from what we were originally, something a little bit more contemporary and mainstream,” he said. “It’s much more relaxing. It has a [homier] feeling to it.”

Grillsmith planned to celebrate its remodeling earlier with a ribbon cutting ceremony, however, several issues during the remodeling process forced the celebration to reschedule several times before being delayed to its latest date of last Thursday morning.

The ceremony was hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, and was the second ribbon cutting ceremony they hosted that year and week. The first one was for Your CBD Store Lakeland earlier that week on Monday.

Mayor Bill Mutz, who cut the ribbon, mentioned how he and other Chamber members loved visiting and eating at Grillsmith, and how much they loved the newly-remodeled building.

“There are plenty of fancy upscale eateries that we are grateful for, and Grillsmith remains one of those places that we all can come to,” he said. “Thank you for keeping it that way and taking it forward…It is a great menu, [and] the service is super attentive.”

Founded in 2008, Grillsmith is a resturant that, according to its website, “that specializes in innovative and creative interpretations of classic American dishes.”

For lunch and dinner, the eatery serves a variety of dishes made from beef, chicken, fish, and other meat grilled on an open flame and prepared in a unique manner to create “modern American classics” that are “simmering with flavor.”

Whether you decide to order something classy like the signature Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta or something casual like the Blue Crab & Shrimp Burger, you’re sure to sink your teeth into the freshest high-quality meat, be it a fresh hand-cut steak or fish pulled straight out of the Atlantic.

Customers can expect “an amazing perfectly cooked dish with great flavor,” explained Key. “We go above and beyond to give them what they want.”

Aside from the fresh, innovative dishes, customers also appreciate the overall casual atmosphere, offering them an upscale dining experience with a right-at-home feel.

“We always want the guests to feel like they can come back, we want them to feel like they are in their own home but away from home,” Key said.

One reviewer on Facebook mentioned their affinity for the Oak Barrel Salmon, the sautéed spinach, and the crab bisque soup. Most of all, they love the service that keeps them coming back time and again.

“I’ve tried many other entrees and have never been disappointed,” she said. “The food is consistently delicious and the service is great. One of my very favorite restaurants.”

Grillsmith is located at 1569 Town Center Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803. Hours are Mon. to Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sun. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 863-688-8844, or visit their website at https://www.grillsmith.com/