John Patrick Crosby / March 05, 1968 – January 13, 2019 / OBITUARY

John Patrick Crosby March 05, 1968 – January 13, 2019 JOHN’S OBITUARY JOHN P. CROSBY, 50 John P. Crosby of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 5, 1968 in Myrtle Beach, SC and has been a lifelong resident of Lake Wales. He was a […]

POLKOBITS