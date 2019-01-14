Man Flees Haines City Traffic Stop Crashing Car Into Polk County Sheriff’s Vehicle, Injuring A Baby & 3 Other Children In His Car

Haines City, Florida – Authorities say a 2 month old and an 11 year old were flown by helicopter to an Orlando hospital late Friday evening after the car they were in fled a traffic stop in Haines City and crashed into a Polk County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and tree. Lojuan Sessions (DOB: 10/10/1997 of Orlando) is facing 11 charges and 10 civil citations.

According to reports on January 11, 2019 at approximately 11:08pm a Haines City Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a headlight out at Highway 17/92 N near Baker Avenue. Upon contact, the driver advised the window does not roll down therefor he opened the driver door. With the driver door open the officer could see in plain view a baggie of methamphetamine. He asked the driver what it was and the driver allegedly blurted out “Those aren’t my drugs.” The officer grabbed the baggie of methamphetamine from the door and placed it on top of the vehicle. As he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver, placed the car into drive and fled away. The Haines City Police Officer got back in his vehicle and began pursuing the suspect vehicle.





According to reports the pursuit went North on Highway 17/92 N toward Davenport. The officer called for backup and related that he had a suspect fleeing with a possession charge. He also advised that he wasn’t able to identify the suspect driver or the passengers in his vehicle. During the pursuit the officer saw the suspect vehicle cross a double solid line and pass two cars into oncoming traffic. According to reports the officer slowed down and dropped back as he relayed on the radio he was going to cancel pursuit due to the drivers reckless driving with other occupants in the vehicle. At this time the suspect vehicle crashed into an unmarked Polk County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The Polk County Sheriff’s Unit was making a left onto Manatee Avenue from Highway 17/92 N to pull over in attempts to deploy stop sticks. The suspect vehicle continued down the road for approximately 100 yards, after hitting the PCSO vehicle, before crashing into a palm tree and coming to final rest. The driver was immediately taken into custody by the Haines City Police Officer.

Haines City Police say inside the vehicle the front passenger was identified as Tyshael Martin who was holding an 2 month old infant in a blanket on her lap. In the rear seats of the vehicle was three female juveniles. Reports say that none of the children had seatbelts on. The children were ages 11, 12 and 5 years old. Two of the children and Martin were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. The 2 month old and 11 year old were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. All the children are Martin’s and Sessions is apparently the father of the 2 month old child.

According to reports the a well being check was conducted later and the 2 month old miraculously suffered no major injuries and the 11 year old required only a few staples to close the laceration to her head. No serious injuries were reported for the other 3 passengers. The two Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies that were in the vehicle that got hit were transported to Heart of Florida with minor pain. They were both cleared.

The suspect, who’s full name is Lojuan Jamario La-Tre Sessions, had his license was suspended 08/25/2016. Sessions is currently on Probation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Sessions was charged with Flee to Elude Law Enforcement at High Speeds, Reckless Driving, Knowingly Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Methamphetamine (28.4 grams), Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Trafficking in Methamphetamine >= 28 grams, Possession of Cannabis (0.2 grams), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Vehicle for Drug Use/Sale, Child Neglect x4 and Violation of Probation.