Mary Ellen Van Wizk / February 16, 1938 – January 12, 2019 / OBITUARY

Mary Ellen Van Wizk February 16, 1938 – January 12, 2019 MARY ELLEN’S OBITUARY Mary Ellen Van Wijk, 80 Mary Ellen (Mebbie) Van Wijk of Frostproof, Florida passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Somer’s Hospice House in Sebring. She was born February 16, 1938 in Miami, Florida to the late Hiram A. and […]

