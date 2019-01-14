Polk County School Crossing Guard Committee Announces School Crossing Guard to Be Removed PUBLIC NOTICE

The decision was made by the School Crossing Guard Committee following traffic surveys of the location. This committee is comprised of representatives from the School Board, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Board of County Commissioners Traffic Engineering Division, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and a number of the municipalities within Polk County.

The school crossing guard will be removed effective Friday, January 18, 2019.

Please remember that fines are doubled in school zones and that all law enforcement members take the safety of children very seriously. As a responsible motorist, so should you.