Polk County School Crossing Guard Committee Announces School Crossing Guard to Be Removed PUBLIC NOTICE

The school crossing guard located at Lowery Avenue East near Spicewood Drive at Crystal Lake Elementary School’s car line in Lakeland will be removed due to the low volume of traffic and adequate gaps, which eliminates the need for the guard.
The decision was made by the School Crossing Guard Committee following traffic surveys of the location. This committee is comprised of representatives from the School Board, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Board of County Commissioners Traffic Engineering Division, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and a number of the municipalities within Polk County.
The school crossing guard will be removed effective Friday, January 18, 2019.
Please remember that fines are doubled in school zones and that all law enforcement members take the safety of children very seriously. As a responsible motorist, so should you.
Please Help Us Keep School Zones Safe.