Winter Haven Youth Essay Contest

All 6th, 7th and 8th grade students living in Winter Haven are invited to participate in this year’s Youth Essay Contest.





This year’s topic:

“If you could go back in time to 1818 and talk to someone about the future of Black History, what would you tell them?”

Essays are to be submitted to any of the following:

Florida Citrus Building located at 500 3rd Street NW

Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center located at 801 MKL Blvd. NE

By email to: [email protected]

The deadline to submit an essay is February 11 at 5:00 p.m.

First place prize: $500 Visa Card

Second place prize: $100 Visa Card