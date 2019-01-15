COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR SET FOR FEB. 2

Lake Wales, FL – Lake Wales Medical Center will hold a free community health fair on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. until noon. The health fair will be held at the hospital’s Wound Care Center, 451 S. 11th Street, located at the corner of Hwy. 60 at 11th Street (across from the Arts Center).





Participants can take advantage of a variety of free health screenings, including blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, respiratory testing, memory screening, depression screening, blood oxygen levels, balance screening, and hearing tests. There also will be information and education on heart attack warning signs, stroke symptoms, and an opportunity for one-on-one chats with physicians.

The bloodmobile also will be on site to accept blood donations.

A variety of physicians and other community partners will participate, providing information and answering questions. The event is free and pre-registration is not required. Check-in starts at 8:30, and doors will open at 9 a.m.