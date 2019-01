Yvonne Cannon / June 30, 1957 – January 09, 2019 / OBITUARY

Yvonne Cannon June 30, 1957 – January 09, 2019 YVONNE’S OBITUARY YVONNE KIPE CANNON, 61 Yvonne Kipe Cannon of Frostproof, Florida passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital. She was born June 30, 1957 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to the late Samuel E. and Audrey (Cline) Kipe, Jr. She has been a resident […]

