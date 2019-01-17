A Two-Alarm Fire Has Displaced a Winter Haven Family of Seven





Winter Haven Police Department Press Release:

On 1-16-19 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Winter Haven Fire Department assisted by Polk County Fire responded to a fully-involved residential structure fire at 456 Ave. H SE in Winter Haven. When units arrived, flames were visible from inside the home.

The fire increased rapidly and flames soon burned through the roof of the house. A total of nine trucks with 30 firefighters responded to the scene to work the fire. The family, two adults and five children were displaced and receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

There were no injuries during the event.

A huge shout out to the Auburndale Fire Department as they stood by ready to cover the City of Winter Haven with any additional fire services needs.