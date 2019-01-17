Hwy 17 North Bound in Winter Haven Closed due to Diesel Spill from Early Morning Accident





Initial reports indicated that there was an overturned semi with a diesel spill. The truck did not overturn, however there was a diesel spill that continues to have the northbound lanes shut down as the cleanup continues. There are no injuries.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., a truck carrying 7UP and Snapple products was headed northbound on Hwy. 17 just over the bridge approaching Cypress Gardens Blvd. A car traveling one lane over drifted into the side of the cab portion of the truck hitting the metal step of the cab pushing the step into the fuel tank causing it to rupture. An estimated 50 gallons of fuel was spilled, but quickly contained before entering a nearby drain. There was no fire and no injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with failure to maintain a single lane.

Cleanup continues and drivers should avoid Hwy 17 northbound until further notice.

