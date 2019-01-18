Motorcyclist Airlifted After Crash On 1st Street In Lake Wales

Dailyridge.com

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Fire Department, Lake Wales Police & Polk County Fire Rescue are currently working a Crash On 1st Street Involving a motorcyclist & a mini-van. The accident occurred near the intersection of 1st St. & S.R. 60. The initial call came in at 5:39pm.

The motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a local hospital per protocol. It isn’t believed that the motorcyclist was critically injured.


At this time no charges have been filed, but the accident is under investigation.

