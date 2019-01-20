Former Frostproof Football Star Nickell Robey Coleman Headed To Superbowl & At Center Of No-Call Controversy

New Orleans, LA – Former Frostproof Bulldog Nickell Robey-Coleman is headed to the Superbowl as a member of the Las Angeles Rams! Robey-Coleman however is the center of controversial no-penalty call.

Here is an exerpt from Ryan Phillips article in The Big Lead:





Nickell Robey-Coleman was at the center of controversy Sunday during the NFC Championship Game. As the New Orleans Saints were driving late in the fourth quarter to take the lead over the Los Angeles Rams, Robey-Coleman appeared to commit a clear pass interference penalty. It went uncalled.

According to Robert Klemko of Sports Illistrated Robey-Coleman admitted to pass interference:

Robey Coleman: “Yes, I got there too early. I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 20, 2019

It didn’t take New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton long to call up the league office:

“Just getting off the phone with the league office … they blew the call.” Sean Payton expressed his frustration at the missed pass interference called in his postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/S9RcBV3heP — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2019

Even though this occurred a mere few hours ago, it is yesterday’s news already! Because at this point it doesn’t matter. Robey-Coleman and the Rams are headed to the Superbowl to face the New England Patriots and that isn’t going to change!

Editor’s note: We at DailyRidge.com have been following Nickell’s career for years now and are very excited for him and proud of him! He has always been a player that has taken on the odds and beaten them! Until today you hardly hear a headline about him, because he goes about his business as a professional. Never has had a published discipline issue or a suspension. Here is hoping he get’s a win in the Superbowl!