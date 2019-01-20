Winter Haven News: Winter Haven Man Charged After Stabbing His Pitbull 5 Times Killing It





Winter Haven, Florida – According to a Winter Haven Police Department arrest affidavit a Winter Haven man has been charged with Felony Cruelty To A Dog. Clifford Redfield, DOB: 11/18/1960, of Avenue O in Winter Haven, is currently out on bond after allegedly admitting to stabbing and killing his pitbull dog 5 times with knife. According to the arrest affidavit, Redfield, advised deputies post Miranda that he stabbed the dog to death due to the fact that the it was destructive and killed several rabbits across the street from his home on Avenue 0 SW.

Redfield was placed under arrest and transported to the Polk County Jail. On January 14, 2019, Redfield was provided a $1000 bond (corrected from original article listed as $100) and issued a court date of February 19, 2019.