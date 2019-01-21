Kids Academy Childcare Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Of Third Academy

by James Coulter





With more than 400 children either enrolled in their pre-K program or their child and day care services, Kids Academy Childcare is prepared to cater to the educational and developmental needs of all of them with their new third facility in Haines City.

Kids Academy Childcare recently celebrated the opening of their third academy with a ribbon cutting ceremony and after hours event hosted by the Haines City Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon.

The academy provides child care, day care, and preschool services through quality education and within a safe environment, especially for low-income families within the Haines City area.

“We believe that every child is an individual with unique strengths, interests, personality and an approach to learning,” their website states. “We provide an environment that includes a variety of accessible materials organized to encourage learning through play. We work closely with parents because we understand that parents are the ultimate decision-makers in planning and setting goals for their children. ”

With the opening of their third facility at 111 North 11th Street, the academy has since hired more than 70 teachers and enrolled more than 400 children into their program, a feat that was commended by Haines City Mayor Morris West.

“Where would those kids have gone had it not been for Kid’s Academy?” he said. “I think God has ordained you to train our children. So thank you for what you are doing, and we and our city staff are here to help you 110 percent.”

Iris Padilla started the academy several years ago as a way to reach out and provide a “positive learning experience” to the city of Haines City, ensuring that all children, especially those of low-income families, have the opportunity to receive a quality education.

“It was our goal of every single child to have the opportunity to receive learning that was beneficial to their small and growing minds, no matter if they had the income or not,” she said. “When we looking where to open our first kids learning academy, we thought Haines City was the perfect spot. As we looked at the city, we looked at the heart and opportunity that could be provided.”

A few months after opening their first facility, they managed to fill more than two pages with the names of children that their academy would help facilitate. Several years later, they would extend their outreach with two new facilities, this one being their third.

One reviewer on Facebook boasted about how their services allowed her own daughter to learn how to read and write, as well as provide her with a lunch that is best suited for her taste buds.

“My daughter studied her VPK in this care and left writing her name,” she said. “The food is delicious. MY DAUGHTER LOVED IT!”

The growth they have experienced during that time would not have been possible without their business partners, especially the Early Learning Coalition. Through the support they have received from the community, they were able to support the community in turn by offering its children quality education, and they expect to continue doing so through their new location.

“Haines City is really the city of heart and we are more than thankful that we get to be a part of the city of heart,” Padilla said. “Thank you to all of the teachers. Thank you for providing all and more every single day.”

Kids Academy Childcare is located at 111 N 11th Street, Haines City, FL 33844. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.kidsacademychildcareusa.com/