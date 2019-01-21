Polk County Soil/Water Conservation Updates





Polk County Soil/Water Conservation District held their annual meeting and elected Joe Garrison as Chairman of the Board. Garrison, born and raised in Polk County, is the owner of Garrison Property Services and Garrison Land Management, a landscaping company. He also grows lemons and oranges commercially. Garrison was re-elected to the Board in November 2018.

Kyle Carlton was elected as Vice Chairman. Carlton has been a teacher for Polk County School Board since 1991. He has taught students a variety of subjects, ranging from science to social studies to agriculture. Carlton is an FFA Advisor and Agriculture teacher for George Jenkins High School. He was elected to the Board in November 2018.

Daniel Lanier was elected Secretary/Treasurer. Lanier is a Polk County native and has been involved in the production of agriculture his entire life. He currently works as a crop insurance adjuster with Hudson Insurance Group and is also a realtor for Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. Lanier has a commercial beef cattle operation and is also Chair of the Polk County Farm Bureau for Young Farmers and Ranchers. He was recently on the Florida Farm Bureau State Leadership Group. He was also elected to the Board November 2018.

The Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District works with farmers, growers and youth groups to encourage best management practices and to protect our environment’s soil and water and to save money. The Board also enters into qualified farmers cost sharing programs such as weather stations, soil moister probe and fertigation systems.