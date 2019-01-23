Bartow Police Investigating Death of Woman in Walmart Parking Lot

Bartow Police Department Release:





On 01/23/2019, at around 1020 hours; officers with the Bartow Police Department responded to the report of a possible shooting in the parking lot of Walmart (1050 East Van Fleet Dr). Upon arrival, officers located a deceased white female located in the passenger seat of a vehicle at this location. Initial investigation revealed that the victim had sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives interviewed a family member who was inside the store at the time of occurrence. Through this interview, detectives learned that the victim was distraught over ongoing medical issues.

Detectives conducted an investigation at scene, which was cleared around 1230 hours. This investigation remains active, as our detectives work with the District Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim in this case is a 67 year-old white female. No further identification is being released at this time, pending notification of family.