BREAKING NEWS: Possible Robbery / Shooting at SunTrust Bank in Sebring

BREAKING: Possible robbery / Shooting at SunTrust Bank in Sebring.





UPDATE from Sebring Police Department:

At approximately 12:36 p.m. today, the Sebring Police Department responded to the SunTrust Bank at 1901 US 27 South in Sebring.

A subject contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. SPD officers and deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and established a perimeter.

After negotiations to try to get the barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, the HCSO SWAT team entered the bank and continued the negotiations. The suspect eventually surrendered to the HCSO SWAT team.

The situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area. US 27 continues to be closed in both directions from Golfview Drive to Lakeview Drive.

UPDATE: Recent updates indicate that 5 people have been injured in the shooting. Condition is unknow at this time.

Original Release:

Authorities have responded to a possible armed robbery/shooting at SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Emergency Crews and Law Enforcement are on scene.

Hwy 27 has been shut down between Lakeview and Highlands Hammock with only law enforcement being allowed in the area. Motorists are being rerouted.

We will bring you more as it becomes available.