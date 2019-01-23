Semi Accident Blocking Commonwealth Ave In Polk City

Polk City, Florida – The Polk County Fire Rescue and Polk County Sheriff’s Department is currently on scene of an accident near 1060 Commonwealth Ave. in Polk City. The accident occurred around 6:45pm. A semi-tractor trailer and a car were involved. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office one person in the car was entrapped and had to be rescued by Polk County Fire Rescue. One person was medically evacuated from the scene by helicopter.





As of the time of this posting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office advises that both northbound and southbound Commonwealth Ave. is blocked. We will update as more information is made available.