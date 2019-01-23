UPDATE from Sebring Police Department on Shooting at SunTrust Bank

UPDATE from Sebring Police Department:

All 5 victims in todays shooting at SunTrust Bank were confirmed dead and the suspect is 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, a sebring resident and has been taken into custody.





The investigation is ongoing and victim names will not be released at this time.

We will bring you more as it becomes available.

Prior Release:

At approximately 12:36 p.m. today, the Sebring Police Department responded to the SunTrust Bank at 1901 US 27 South in Sebring.

A subject contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. SPD officers and deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and established a perimeter.

After negotiations to try to get the barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, the HCSO SWAT team entered the bank and continued the negotiations. The suspect eventually surrendered to the HCSO SWAT team.