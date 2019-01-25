Emergency Cross Drain Repairs Close Lake Buffum Road West





Bartow, Fla. (January 25, 2019) —Lake Buffum Road West just north of the intersection with Mills Road and Minor Road in unincorporated Fort Meade has closed for emergency repairs needed to correct a pipe failure threatening to undermine the road. Polk County Roads & Drainage Division closed the road this morning and are detouring through-traffic at Lake Buffum Road North and Lake Buffum Road South.

It appears contracted repairs performed last summer did not fully fill voids when stormwater leaks caused the raveling of bearing soils. Current voids will be filled with cement slurry and Lake Buffum Road West will reopen when material hardens enough to safely support traffic. Timing of repairs is pending the scheduling of a specialty contractor. Lake Buffum Road West could be closed for several days. Due to the rural location, the detour route will be lengthy and motorists are advised to add more time to trips in this area.

For more information, contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (863) 535-2230.