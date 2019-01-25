The Lake Wales American Legion Memorial Post #71 NOW has a New Home…”Out of the Ordinary & A little Down Home.”

Due to the damages of Hurricane Irma, the Post had to temporarily shut down, and look for a new home.

They are NOW open Monday-Saturday, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, with daily specials.

They will hold a Post Dedication, Ribbon Cutting, and Hot Dog Eating Contest NEXT month.

But for now…there will be a LIVE broadcast from Reporter Rick Elmhorst & BayNews 9, on Monday 28 January at Noon.

So please join us for lunch and help support the American Legion, as well as be on TV.

The new location is:

Area 71 Restaurant & Bar,

(Located in the Eagle Ridge Mall Food Court)

823 Eagle Ridge Drive,

Lake Wales, FL 33859

(863) 949-4044