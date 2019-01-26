Highlands County Sheriffs Deputy Found Dead This Morning

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Sgt. Max Van D’Huynslager





SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving one of its members.

Sgt. Max Van D’Huynslager, 42, died Saturday morning, Jan. 26. Initial indications are his death was self-inflicted.

He leaves behind a wife and an 8-year-old daughter.

Sgt. Van D’Huynslager had 15 years and 5 months of law enforcement service, and joined the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on March 5, 2008. He was promoted to Sergeant of the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit on January 31, 2018.

Previously, he had worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Cape Coral Police Department and the Clewiston Police Department.

“We ask for prayers and support for his family, friends and our agency family,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “We are stunned and heartbroken by this tragedy. Rest assured that the Sheriff’s Office is doing everything possible to comfort Max’s family, as well as all of our members, to help everyone get through the coming days and weeks. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this most difficult of times. We have resources standing by. If anyone is suffering a mental crisis, please reach out to any Sheriff’s Office member.”

Sgt. Van D’Huynslager was not on duty on Wednesday, Jan. 23, and there is no indication that his death was in any way connected with the tragic events at the SunTrust Bank on that day.