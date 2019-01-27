Bicyclist Hit On US 92 Early Sunday Morning In Poor Condition

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Around 3:15 am on Sunday, January 27, 2019, PCSO deputies responded to US 92 west at Schalamar Creek Drive in the Lakeland/Auburndale area in response to a vehicle versus bicyclist crash.





Preliminary Investigation so far is as follows: 36 year old Shannon Hublar (female) of Auburndale was traveling west on 92 in her 2016 Chevrolet Sonic in the inner most lane, when she struck 45 year old Richard Joseph Arenda of Lakeland as he was riding his bicycle in the same lane of travel. Arenda struck the front windshield of the vehicle and was later thrown into the grassy median. Hublar pulled over and dialed 911 via her cellular telephone.

An inspection of Arenda’s bicycle was conducted and there were no front or rear lights located on his bicycle. Arenda was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Arenda was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine when deputies arrived and rendered aid. Arenda was recently released from jail on 1/23/19 for narcotic related offenses.

There were no signs of impairment for Hublar and she was interviewed and released from the scene.

Arenda was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, and his prognosis is poor.