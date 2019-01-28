Beth Smith Named Employee of the Month At Lake Wales Medical Center

SMITH NAMED EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Beth Smith, a Certified Nursing Assistant, was named Employee of the Month for December for Lake Wales Medical Center. A CNA at the hospital for almost two years, Beth was nominated for her compassionate care and positive attitude.

“Patients are constantly mentioning her in a positive way,” a nursing leader said. “She’s always positive, is a team player, and follows through with patients. She is self-motivated and reliable. She always treats patients with dignity and respect, and keeps her patients happy. She also goes the extra mile for their families, and well as for other staff.”

Lake Wales Medical Center is a 160-bed acute care hospital that has been serving the greater Lake Wales community since 1928.