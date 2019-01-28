“Clean It Up to Green It Up” Program heads back to the Crystal Lake, Eaton Park, Skyview and South Combee Communities on Saturday, February 9, 2019





Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. in partnership with Polk County Board of County Commissioners is happy to bring their “Clean It Up to Green It Up” Program to Unincorporated Crystal Lake, Eaton Park, Skyview and South Combee Communities on Saturday, February 9, 2019. (Community consists of: Unincorporated areas only.)





Residents in these communities are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this program that will consist of a large scale trash pick-up throughout these selected communities only (clean sweep). This program will provide disposal of items that are NOT generally collected with their residential garbage only such as household construction debris (shingles, drywall, etc.) on THIS DAY ONLY. Absolutely NO tires or hazardous waste will be collected curbside. All households are asked to participate by placing these items by the curb no later than 6am for this one day event. Please do not place these items out more than 48 hours prior to the event. Trash Services sponsored by FCC.

Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. will host a FREE Tire Recycling event from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.(noon) at The City of Lakeland Solid Waste Facility, 605 Evelyn Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801. Residents and agricultural land owners may dispose of up to 24 tires per vehicle. Absolutely NO TIRE BUSINESSES, INDEPENDENT or COMMERCIAL TRUCKING COMPANIES or AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESSES of ANY kind will be permitted. Legal hauling limits will be strictly enforced.

Tire hauling services have been graciously donated by Advanced Disposal.

For additional information on the “Clean It Up to Green It Up” program, Tire Recycling or to find out when/if this program is scheduled to come to your community, contact Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. at (863) 875-8911 or email [email protected] .

It is a violation of Florida Administrative Code Rules to transport more than 24 Waste Tires over public highways without a permit. Violation of this rule would constitute a 1st degree criminal misdemeanor and be punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 and/or by 6 months in jail for further information please regarding the handling of waste tires please visit the DEP website http://www.dep.state.fl.us/ .

For Tire Recycling limits and questions, contact KPCB before the event date. KPCB and Waste Resource Management (Board of County Commissioners) will be at this community event to answer any trash/recycling questions, provide informational items and provide residents with a recycling bin if they currently do not have one.