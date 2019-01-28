Update on SunTrust shooting investigation





SEBRING – As the investigation is continuing into this horrific tragedy, detectives with the Sebring Police Department can confirm that the suspect, Zephen Xaver, did purchase a 9mm handgun and ammunition just days prior to January 23, 2019.

Ballistic testing is underway to determine if that gun was the same one used inside SunTrust bank.

The detectives are diligently contining their investigation into this matter, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.