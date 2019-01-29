Auburndale Police are Conducting a Homicide Investigation





The Auburndale Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at 739 W. Bridgers Avenue in Auburndale. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday, January 27, 2019.

On Sunday at approximately 3:38 a.m. Lakeland Regional Health contacted the Auburndale Police Department regarding a person, who had brought to the hospital with a fatal injury.

The victim was Cecil Garrett Campbell Jr, 33 years of age, who resided at 739 W. Bridgers Avenue in Auburndale.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided at a later time. Anyone with information is asked to call Auburndale Police Department, Detective Harry Anderson, at 863-837-5151.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.