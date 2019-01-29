Limited Visibility Possible on Highway 60 and 17 Due to Smoke

Bartow, Fla. ( January 29, 2019 ) — Due to a smoldering mulch fire and impending weather conditions, heavy smoke is possible and may present hazardous driving conditions on Highway 60 between Bartow and Lake Wales, as well as Bartow and Eagle Lake on Highway 17 during the morning hours of Wednesday, January, 30, 2019.