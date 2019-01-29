Limited Visibility Possible on Highway 60 and 17 Due to Smoke

Dailyridge.com

Bartow, Fla. (January 29, 2019) — Due to a smoldering mulch fire and impending weather conditions, heavy smoke is possible and may present hazardous driving conditions on Highway 60 between Bartow and Lake Wales, as well as Bartow and Eagle Lake on Highway 17 during the morning  hours of Wednesday, January, 30, 2019.  
 
Polk County Fire Rescue urges drivers to use extreme caution when driving on Highway 60  and 17 during the hours of 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. as smoke may hinder visibility. 

