Marcella R. Brockway / January 14, 1927 – December 27, 2018 / OBITUARY

Marcella R. Brockway January 14, 1927 – December 27, 2018 MARCELLA’S OBITUARY Marcella R. Brockway, age 91, passed away on December 27, 2018 in Winter Haven, FL. She was born January 14, 1927 in Merrill, Wisconsin to the late David and Frieda (Bruessow) Rajek. A resident of Lake Wales, Fl since 1996, Marcella is […]

