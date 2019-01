Paul Warren Gerrard / January 02, 1927 – January 26, 2019 / OBITUARY

Paul Warren Gerrard January 02, 1927 – January 26, 2019 PAUL’S OBITUARY Paul Warren Gerrard of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida. Paul was born in Wolf Summit, WV on January 2, 1927. He was one of seven (7) children, parents of Cleveland and Iva Gerrard. […]

