Robert Malmquist / November 12, 1944 – January 24, 2019 / OBITUARY

Robert Malmquist November 12, 1944 – January 24, 2019 ROBERT’S OBITUARY In celebration and remembrance of the life of Robert “Bob” Arthur Malmquist (74) of Frostproof, FL, also known as “Chop-Chop” by the grandchildren. Bob was born in Flint, Michigan, on November 12, 1944. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966, […]

POLKOBITS



