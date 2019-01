Virginia Morton / September 05, 1935 – January 23, 2019 / OBITUARY

Virginia Morton September 05, 1935 – January 23, 2019 VIRGINIA’S OBITUARY VIRGINIA EDNA MORTON, 83 Virginia E. Morton of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Water’s Edge in Lake Wales, Florida. She was born September 5, 1935 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania to the late Elwin A. and Bernice I. (Smith) Burdick. She […]

POLKOBITS