WHPD Needs Help Identifying Burglars

Information provided by Winter Haven Police Department





Jan. 29:

“Can you identify either of these guys?

A home on Mandolin Ct in Winter Haven was burglarized by the two pictured on 1/25/19 around 1:05 p.m. Funny thing – on 1/18/19, someone that looks very similar to the guy with the beard used a stolen credit card at Walmart in Auburndale and left in the truck pictured. Anyone with information on the identity of either of these guys is asked to call Detective Chapnick at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.”

Jan. 30:

“We’re back – asking for any information on the guy pictured below. He was featured yesterday burglarizing a home on Mandolin Ct in Winter Haven.

Call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.”