Elderly Woman Airlifted For Treatment After Crash Involving School Bus On S.R. 60 In Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Fire Department & Lake Wales Police Department along with the Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a Crash On S.R. 60 & 13th St. this afternoon. The accident which occurred around 4:20pm was between a charter school bus & a car. According to Lt. David Black, spokesperson with the Lake Wales Police, a 91 yr old woman pulled out in front of the school bus. The bus driver tried to avoid the accident, but ended up hitting the woman’s vehicle.

The woman was airlifted for treatment. Her condition and is unknown at this time. Police have not released her name yet!





No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver and the bus attendant did not suffer any major injuries.

State Road 60 eastbound lanes were partially blocked for about two hours.