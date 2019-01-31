Multiple Juveniles & An Adult Charged With Attempted 2nd Degree Murder Of Homeless Man

Winter Haven, Florida – According the Polk County Sheriff’s Office they are investigating that the near beating death of a homeless man in a wooded area near Lake Shipp in Winter Haven. Arrest information implies the beating occurred due to a debt owed for drugs (K2).

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office records on 01/30/2019 the victim (a 34 year old homeless man) was leaving a wooded area near Lake Shipp. The victim was approached by known subjects, suspects, Christopher “Tank” Yeaton (DOB: 01/16/1985), Kutter Lane Lambert (DOB:06/23/2004), Trevor Ray Marlow (05/01/2002), and Preston Cole Chambers (DOB: 09/05/2001). The victim was allegedly surrounded on the railroad tracks North of the Snively Rd intersection by each of the suspects. Suspects Marlow, Chambers, and Lambert allegedly began to push, strike with closed fists, and kick the victim in the face, head, torso, legs, and back. When the victim began to pull himself up from the beating suspect Yeaton approached from the rear and allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head with a full swing from an aluminum baseball bat. Allegedly the impact was described as a “PING” by the suspects during a post Miranda interview.





Following post Miranda interviews with suspects, Lambert, Marlow, and Chambers they allegedly advised that suspect Yeaton advised them to beat down the victim for a $180.00 K2 (synthetic cannabis) debt that was unpaid. Suspect Yeaton allegedly advised all of the suspects that he was going to get his money back as it was learned that the victim was receiving money every week following a property sale. Suspects Lambert, Marlow, and Chambers went tent to tent in the community calling for the victim to come out and fight them.

Suspect Yeaton saw the victim walking towards the tracks and called the other suspects to go confront him. After the beating, suspect Yeaton, removed the victims wallet depriving him of the $100 and Florida ID card. Suspects Lambert, Marlow, and Chambers advised that after the victim was struck it was believed that he was dead and suspect Lambert and Yeaton drug the victims unconscious body into the brush at the edge of the train tracks.

Suspect Yelton has been arrested and is charged with 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, Robbery With A Weapon, Conspiracy To Commit Armed Robbery, Cause Child Delinquency, Negligent Child Abuse & Aid An Unmarried Minor Runaway.

Suspect Preston Chambers (a 17 year old juvenile) has been arrested and is being charged with a felony which makes his information public record. Chambers has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Conspiracy To Commit Armed Robbery & Robbery With A Weapon.

Suspect Trevor Marlow (a 16 year old juvenile) has been arrested and is being charged with a felony which makes his information public record. Marlow has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Conspiracy To Commit Armed Robbery & Robbery With A Weapon.

Suspect Kutter Lambert (a 14 year old juvenile) has been arrested and is being charged with a felony which makes his information public record. Marlow has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Conspiracy To Commit Armed Robbery & Robbery With A Weapon.