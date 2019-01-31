Oasis Christian Academy Boys’ Basketball Team- Player First in State
By Allison Williams
Jon D’Alessandro is the head coach for the boys’ basketball team at Oasis Christian Academy. This is his first season as head coach.
When D’Alessandro joined the academy, he brought along his two sons, Petey and Brock. Petey is a ninth grader and Brock is a six grader.
“It is special and a dream that I get to coach both of my boys,” D’Alessandro said.
Among the team’s key players are his two sons, Petey and Brock.
Petey D’Alessandro
Freshman
Currently 1st in the state with 104 steals.
Averages thus far 6.4 points, 3.3 assists 5.7 rebounds and 5 steals.
Only player to start every game
High game 12 points
Brock D’Alessandro
6th grade
Averages 9.1 points 3.1 assist 2.7 steals
High game 24 points
“I was hesitant to move him to Varsity as a 6th grader and being 4’6, Coach D’Alessandro said. “In our 1st tournament he set the school single game 3-point record with 7 in 1 game. He also made the All tournament team (Kissimmee Christian Tip Off Tournament).
Rio Vertoli
Junior
Averages 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds
High game 19 points
Edwin Rodriguez
Averages 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks
High game 19 points
Remaining games:
Feb. 4: vs Excel Christian Academy at Oasis Christian 8:00 p.m.
Feb.5: @ Classical Christian School for the Arts 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 7: vs Geneva Classical Academy at Oasis Christian 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: vs Life Christian Academy at Oasis Christian 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 11: vs Hillsborough Baptist at Oasis Christian 7:15 p.m.
Oasis Christian Academy is located at 151 King Road in Winter Haven.