Oasis Christian Academy Boys’ Basketball Team- Player First in State

By Allison Williams





Jon D’Alessandro is the head coach for the boys’ basketball team at Oasis Christian Academy. This is his first season as head coach.

When D’Alessandro joined the academy, he brought along his two sons, Petey and Brock. Petey is a ninth grader and Brock is a six grader.

“It is special and a dream that I get to coach both of my boys,” D’Alessandro said.

Among the team’s key players are his two sons, Petey and Brock.

Petey D’Alessandro

Freshman

Currently 1st in the state with 104 steals.

Averages thus far 6.4 points, 3.3 assists 5.7 rebounds and 5 steals.

Only player to start every game

High game 12 points

Brock D’Alessandro

6th grade

Averages 9.1 points 3.1 assist 2.7 steals

High game 24 points

“I was hesitant to move him to Varsity as a 6th grader and being 4’6, Coach D’Alessandro said. “In our 1st tournament he set the school single game 3-point record with 7 in 1 game. He also made the All tournament team (Kissimmee Christian Tip Off Tournament).

Rio Vertoli

Junior

Averages 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds

High game 19 points

Edwin Rodriguez

Averages 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks

High game 19 points

Remaining games:

Feb. 4: vs Excel Christian Academy at Oasis Christian 8:00 p.m.

Feb.5: @ Classical Christian School for the Arts 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 7: vs Geneva Classical Academy at Oasis Christian 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: vs Life Christian Academy at Oasis Christian 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 11: vs Hillsborough Baptist at Oasis Christian 7:15 p.m.

Oasis Christian Academy is located at 151 King Road in Winter Haven.