Ruby Lee Shelton / August 21, 1926 – January 14, 2019 / OBITUARY

Ruby Lee Shelton August 21, 1926 – January 14, 2019 RUBY’S OBITUARY RUBY SHELTON, 92 Ruby Shelton of Lake Wales passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at The Groves Center. She was born August 21, 1926 in Brevard, North Carolina to the late Tobias and Connie Owens; she came here from North Carolina in […]

POLKOBITS



