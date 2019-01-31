UPDATE: Lake Buffum Road West to Reopen Tomorrow Morning

Bartow, Fla. (January 30, 2019) —

Lake Buffum Road West in unincorporated Fort Meade will reopen mid-morning tomorrow after being closed for nearly a week for emergency repairs needed to correct a pair of voids that formed around a stormwater cross drain beneath the pavement

just north of the intersection with Mills Road and Minor Road. In the meantime, through-traffic continues to be detoured at Lake Buffum Road North and Lake Buffum Road South. For more information, call the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (863) 535-2200.